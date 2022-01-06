Common Cold Regularly Misdiagnosed as COVID

There has probably not been a human alive on this planet who has not, at some point during his or her life, been infected with a Common Cold or Type A Influenza, which are also Coronaviruses. And anyone who has had a Common Cold or Type A Flu in the past decade or so, will likely test positive for Coronavirus infection using the RT-PCR device, which is not able to diagnose an infectious disease in anyone, even though they are not sick, nor ever will be, because it's quite natural for people to have leftover (non-infectious) RNA in their body from these viruses, because that's how our immune system works. 40% of your body's microbiome (20% of your body) consists of sequestered RNA viruses, easily detectable with the RT-PCR device. The problem is that medical providers are being payed $13,000 in Cares Act money as an incentive whenever they diagnose you with Coronavirus, even though it's not SARS-CoV-2, which is the Bogeyman Coronavirus civilization has been overturned for. It's all a GIANT FRAUD, folks.