Rafah Checkpoint on the Egyptian Border with the Gaza Strip - Finally Open on 15th Day - to Deliver Humanitarian Aid to Residents of the Walled Enclave Controlled by Zionists
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 21 hours ago

🇵🇸🇪🇬The footage from the Rafah checkpoint on the Egyptian border with the Gaza Strip that was opened to deliver humanitarian aid to residents of the enclave published by Al-Quahera al-Ihbariya TV channel.

At 10:00 AM, the "Rafah" crossing was opened, allowing only 20 humanitarian aid trucks to pass through.

The Israeli side did not allow the import of fuel, which is needed for hospitals, among other things.

ℹ️According to media reports, the crossing's operation was shortly suspended again, presumably due to Israeli strikes on the southern part of the Gaza Strip.


