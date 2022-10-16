Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
As If YHWH Was Watching Over Your Shoulder
31 views
channel image
Biblical Solution
Published a month ago |

A nice short one this time, but have you ever thought about strengthening your faith this way, or perhaps sharing this simple chain of deeper thoughts with your loved ones?

...and how does this tie in with the 3rd Commandment,, that we not "take the Lord's name in vain"?

This one may intrigue some of the more serious of you to show others why you stand as focused as you are.

Blessings!


Keywords
omniscienceomnipresenceyhwhs authoritybiblical righteousnessthe law is dead

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket