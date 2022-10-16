As If YHWH Was Watching Over Your Shoulder

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A nice short one this time, but have you ever thought about strengthening your faith this way, or perhaps sharing this simple chain of deeper thoughts with your loved ones?
...and how does this tie in with the 3rd Commandment,, that we not "take the Lord's name in vain"?
This one may intrigue some of the more serious of you to show others why you stand as focused as you are.
Blessings!