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All Wars Are Bankers Wars - By Michael Rivero 44m20s
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327 views • January 25, 2021
All Wars Are Bankers Wars - By Michael Rivero 44m20s
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Other sources:
All Wars Are Bankers' Wars by Michael Rivero
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RLQ1MZ88Ysue/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XNil6WJjQeCX/
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Other sources:
All Wars Are Bankers' Wars by Michael Rivero
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RLQ1MZ88Ysue/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XNil6WJjQeCX/
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