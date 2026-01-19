Syria: and just like that... ISIS terrorists are released from prison

And just like that... ISIS terrorists are released from prison.

The Popular Mobilization Forces continue to strengthen the border between Iraq and Syria amid ongoing fighting in Syria and the release of ISIS terrorists from prisons.

Negotiations between Jolani’s forces and SDF elements near al-Aqtan Prison failed, with no withdrawal from the area.

Following the collapse of talks, Jolani’s forces launched rocket attacks toward al-Aqtan Prison in Raqqa province, where encircled SDF militia members are positioned, in an attempt to force their withdrawal and pave the way for the release of prisoners from the facility.