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Eisenhower's German Death Camps
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294 views • September 19, 2020
The facts about Dwight D. Eisenhower's German, Prisoner of War death camps, have been studiously censored by the Jewish controlled American & European press ever since the Allies conspired to totally destroy Germany after the war, as they also killed as many non-Jewish Germans as they could.
The Prisoner of War (Jewry declared war on Germany) work camps run by the National Socialists , were like living in the Hilton compared to the Eisenhower's genocidal death camps.
This video reveals the horrors that were perpetrated by Eisenhower and his collaborators, as they ignored signed agreements in the Geneva Conventions.
Instead of being celebrated & elected as president, Dwight D. Eisenhower and his accomplices should have been tried and convicted for mass murder.
The Prisoner of War (Jewry declared war on Germany) work camps run by the National Socialists , were like living in the Hilton compared to the Eisenhower's genocidal death camps.
This video reveals the horrors that were perpetrated by Eisenhower and his collaborators, as they ignored signed agreements in the Geneva Conventions.
Instead of being celebrated & elected as president, Dwight D. Eisenhower and his accomplices should have been tried and convicted for mass murder.
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