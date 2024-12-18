Feedback and honest review of Alien rpg after first game

Roleplaying games (RPGs) are a genre of games where players assume the roles of fictional characters and engage in storytelling, decision-making, and collaborative world-building. Players typically follow a set of rules, often involving dice or cards, to determine the outcomes of actions and events. RPGs can be played on paper, through board games, or in digital formats.

In tabletop RPGs, such as Dungeons & Dragons, players gather around a table, guided by a Dungeon Master (DM) or Game Master (GM), who crafts the world, plots, and controls non-player characters. Players create characters with specific traits, such as race, class, and skills, and work together to overcome challenges, complete quests, and interact with the game world.

Digital RPGs, including video games like The Witcher or Skyrim, offer immersive, open-world experiences, where players can make choices that affect the game's story and characters. Roleplaying games foster creativity, strategic thinking, and teamwork while offering vast opportunities for exploration and adventure.