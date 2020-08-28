© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING: CDC New Guidelines for Anti-Maskers: What About Your Rights and the Law?
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
51 views • August 28, 2020
Though we are getting headlines that the CDC has 'new guidelines' for 'anti-mask' wearers - not to confront them. Why ISN'T the News Mentioning YOUR RIGHTS and LAWS? Let us see a snip of the 'new guideline' and what the LAW says and what YOUR Rights ARE and how to Properly STAND UP FOR YOUR RIGHTS. Once to every man and nation! The Reformation and (Peaceful Educational) Protest Continues!
For more information:
Americans With Disabilities Act: Title III Highlights
https://corporate.findlaw.com/litigat....
Virginia Executive Order 63 (See Section "D" #6).
https://www.governor.virginia.gov/med...
The ADA and Face Mask Policies
https://www.adasoutheast.org/ada/publ...
For more information:
Americans With Disabilities Act: Title III Highlights
https://corporate.findlaw.com/litigat....
Virginia Executive Order 63 (See Section "D" #6).
https://www.governor.virginia.gov/med...
The ADA and Face Mask Policies
https://www.adasoutheast.org/ada/publ...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.