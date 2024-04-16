Create New Account
She had a broken jaw, skin problems, and malnutrition It hurt me to see her in that state
High Hopes
Published 18 hours ago

Pitiful Animal


April 15, 2024


We would never truly cease to be amazed by the life around us

We found this puppy in Omoa Cortes

She had a broken jaw, skin problems, and malnutrition.

It hurt me to see her in that state.

On admission to the vet, Nina was very dehydrated and in pain.

Nina's internal organs were not damaged, which was very good.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mDsfm3x3qrk

dog rescue malnutrition skin problems pitiful animal broken jaw

