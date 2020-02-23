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Marfoogle News, Corona Virus & Bad Media | Easy Street Ep.14 #marfooglenews #coronavirus
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118 views • February 23, 2020
Welcome to Easy Street Podcast, with Rob Scribner.
Today Rob Talks About "Marfoogle News, Corona Virus & Bad Media"
Are you tired of hearing how hard everything is in life? Then this is the show for you.
Featured on Good Talk Radio, Easy Street talk about how easy everything is in life.
Join our fun 30 minute podcast for a few ideas, and comedy, living on Easy Street.
Episode 14 #marfooglenews #coronavirus #badmedia #marfoogle
Spreaker Platform:
https://www.spreaker.com/show/easy-street-radio-show
Good Talk Radio:
http://www.GoodTalkRadio.com
Hosted by Rob Scribner
------------------------------------------------
Reference Links:
Marfoogle News Website:
https://marfooglenews.com/
Marfoogle News YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVl2jWBH3ksLLJfjliXmomg
The Terds Wesite:
http://www.TheTerds.com
The Terds Youtube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjD45E9qHkRGsv0DDUytFEw
---------------------------------------------------
Good Talk Radio:
http://www.GoodTalkRadio.com
Rangerrob Website:
http://www.RangerRob.com
You Tube Channel 1: Cutting Edge Radio Network
https://www.youtube.com/GoodMusicRadio
You Tube Channel 2: RangerRob Channel
https://www.youtube.com/ranger3354
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/goodtalkradio/
-----------------------------------------
Sponsor: RangerRob Poopy Bags:
Rangerrob Poopy Bags On Rolls & Fabric Dispenser:
https://amzn.to/2EnqI0H
Rangerrob Poopy Bags, Rolls Only Refills:
https://amzn.to/2QhNTOv
RangerRob Original Sheets:
https://amzn.to/2TfTFS2
RangerRob Poopy Bags Website:
http://www.RangerRobPoopyBags.com
----------------------------------------
Cutting Edge Radio Network:
http://www.CuttingEdgeRadioNetwork.com
Donate to the show:
http://tinyurl.com/lxtcc9j
----------------------------------------
#marfooglenews #coronavirus #easystreet #radio #show #talk #goodtalkradio #cuttingedgeradionetwork #robscribner #podcast #rv #fun #podcast #radio #funny #comedy #talkshow #az #easylife #robscribner #goodtalkradio #easy #funny #radioshow #robscribner #talkradio #goodtalkradio #rangerrob #fox10arizona #everythingarizona #beon12 #cbs5az
The Term "RangerRob" is granted permission for the use by Cutting Edge Enterprises, LLC., Trademark Owner.
Good Talk Radio is a DBA of Cutting Edge Enterprises, LLC and is a registered Corporation in Oregon. We give permission to Embed and Share our videos as long as all text and links are present. Raw files and Syndication of "She Sais, He Said", must be given permission before use, or be Prosecuted.
All articles/videos are the sole opinions of Good Talk Radio, and are for entertainment purposes only. � 2018 Good Talk Radio.
Also note we occasionally use affiliate links.
This music is licensed under a Creative Commons License:
Music: http://www.bensound.com
Music licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Artist: http://audionautix.com/
MUSIC | from Epidemic Sound (http://www.epidemicsound.com)
Music: Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, parody, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Today Rob Talks About "Marfoogle News, Corona Virus & Bad Media"
Are you tired of hearing how hard everything is in life? Then this is the show for you.
Featured on Good Talk Radio, Easy Street talk about how easy everything is in life.
Join our fun 30 minute podcast for a few ideas, and comedy, living on Easy Street.
Episode 14 #marfooglenews #coronavirus #badmedia #marfoogle
Spreaker Platform:
https://www.spreaker.com/show/easy-street-radio-show
Good Talk Radio:
http://www.GoodTalkRadio.com
Hosted by Rob Scribner
------------------------------------------------
Reference Links:
Marfoogle News Website:
https://marfooglenews.com/
Marfoogle News YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVl2jWBH3ksLLJfjliXmomg
The Terds Wesite:
http://www.TheTerds.com
The Terds Youtube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjD45E9qHkRGsv0DDUytFEw
---------------------------------------------------
Good Talk Radio:
http://www.GoodTalkRadio.com
Rangerrob Website:
http://www.RangerRob.com
You Tube Channel 1: Cutting Edge Radio Network
https://www.youtube.com/GoodMusicRadio
You Tube Channel 2: RangerRob Channel
https://www.youtube.com/ranger3354
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/goodtalkradio/
-----------------------------------------
Sponsor: RangerRob Poopy Bags:
Rangerrob Poopy Bags On Rolls & Fabric Dispenser:
https://amzn.to/2EnqI0H
Rangerrob Poopy Bags, Rolls Only Refills:
https://amzn.to/2QhNTOv
RangerRob Original Sheets:
https://amzn.to/2TfTFS2
RangerRob Poopy Bags Website:
http://www.RangerRobPoopyBags.com
----------------------------------------
Cutting Edge Radio Network:
http://www.CuttingEdgeRadioNetwork.com
Donate to the show:
http://tinyurl.com/lxtcc9j
----------------------------------------
#marfooglenews #coronavirus #easystreet #radio #show #talk #goodtalkradio #cuttingedgeradionetwork #robscribner #podcast #rv #fun #podcast #radio #funny #comedy #talkshow #az #easylife #robscribner #goodtalkradio #easy #funny #radioshow #robscribner #talkradio #goodtalkradio #rangerrob #fox10arizona #everythingarizona #beon12 #cbs5az
The Term "RangerRob" is granted permission for the use by Cutting Edge Enterprises, LLC., Trademark Owner.
Good Talk Radio is a DBA of Cutting Edge Enterprises, LLC and is a registered Corporation in Oregon. We give permission to Embed and Share our videos as long as all text and links are present. Raw files and Syndication of "She Sais, He Said", must be given permission before use, or be Prosecuted.
All articles/videos are the sole opinions of Good Talk Radio, and are for entertainment purposes only. � 2018 Good Talk Radio.
Also note we occasionally use affiliate links.
This music is licensed under a Creative Commons License:
Music: http://www.bensound.com
Music licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Artist: http://audionautix.com/
MUSIC | from Epidemic Sound (http://www.epidemicsound.com)
Music: Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, parody, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
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