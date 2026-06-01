Message from Col. Doug Macgregor 'All For What' - Movement for a New Party - today on Judging Freedom, @The National Conversation

A Message from COL. Doug Macgregor 'All For What' - today, @Judging Freedom

Jun 1, 2026 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GjgYdurDEmA

A war “you didn’t vote for” and a supply chain that snaps at Hormuz. COL. Douglas Macgregor ties fuel, fertilizer, food prices, and foreign influence into one blunt thesis.

Gas up. Grocery bill up. Then ask the question nobody in Washington wants on camera: “Who is governing this country and for whom?” Hear the argument and decide for yourself.

Books from Judge Napolitano:

Freedom’s Anchor: An Introduction to Natural Law Jurisprudence in American Constitutional History

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Lies the Government Told You: Myth, Power, and Deception in American History

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It Is Dangerous to Be Right When the Government Is Wrong: The Case for Personal Freedom

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The Constitution in Exile: How the Federal Government Has Seized Power by Rewriting the Supreme Law of the Land

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A Nation of Sheep

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The Freedom Answer Book: How the Government Is Taking Away Your Constitutional Freedoms (Answer Book Series)

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Napolitano 3 in 1: Constitutional Chaos, The Constitution in Exile, and A Nation of Sheep

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Dred Scott's Revenge: A Legal History of Race and Freedom in America

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Suicide Pact: The Radical Expansion of Presidential Powers and the Lethal Threat to American Liberty

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