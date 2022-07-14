CHUCK MISSLER - TRANSHUMANISM

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Chuck Missler
2010-10-23 - Strategic Perspectives Conference
Missler in 2010
Born May 28, 1934
Illinois, United States
Died May 1, 2018 (aged 83)
Reporoa, New Zealand
Occupation
EngineerbusinessmanBible teacher
Years active 1970s-2018
Spouse(s) Nancy Missler
(m. 1957; died 2015)
Children 4
Website chuckmissler.com