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Alltheworldsastage
3102 subscribers
Canberra Australia Feb11th has NEVER seen so Many People
Tim Truth
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Canberra-massive-protest:0
https://rumble.com/vuqrk5-giant-rally-for-freedom-against-australias-regime-of-terror-and-forced-drug.html
GIANT Rally For Freedom Against Australia's Regime Of Terror & Forced Drugging In Canberra
Melbourne Ground
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zp7taAxzayw
Canberra has NEVER seen so Many People