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WENDY MARTINEZ (ADVISOR FOR PHIL MURPHY - NJ) - CAUGHT RED HANDED - Shocking!
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20 views • October 26, 2021
Here's Wendy Martinez (Senior advisor for Phil Murphy in New Jersey) caught red handed about deceiving New Jersey people about the VACCINE MANDATE. This is just UNBELIEVABLE.
If you live in New Jersey, you need to see how they are deceiving you for your vote. Demand TRANSPARENCY. Think for yourself before they start implementing the Vaccine Mandates for everyone.
WHAT'S YOUR THOUGHT?
Please Like, Share to everyone, and Subscribe.
WWW.PROJECTVERITASACTION.COM
#MurphyMandates
If you live in New Jersey, you need to see how they are deceiving you for your vote. Demand TRANSPARENCY. Think for yourself before they start implementing the Vaccine Mandates for everyone.
WHAT'S YOUR THOUGHT?
Please Like, Share to everyone, and Subscribe.
WWW.PROJECTVERITASACTION.COM
#MurphyMandates
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