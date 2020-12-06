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German was slaveworker in China for 7 years - now out:-)
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75 views • December 06, 2020
Robert Rother was in jail for 7 years, he is telling abot what is really happening in a chinese jail - and that he work hard in one of Chinas 600 Factories that are producing stuff for manjor brand, and all kinds of toys, eletronics etc. using They are using torture as well - if the convicts are not reaching there steep taggets. He is now a stock broker/day trader in Germany, he has written a book about this,
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