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2021 MAR 06 Expert Sounds the Alarm about Risks of Mass Vaccination, Geert Vanden Bossche, DMV, PhD
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21 views • June 17, 2021
2021 MAR 06 Expert Sounds the Alarm about Risks of Mass Vaccination, Geert Vanden Bossche, DMV, PhD
Remarks: Geert Vanden Bossche, DMV, PhD, an independent virologist and vaccine expert from Belgium, formerly employed at the Vaccine Alliance GAVI and at The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, has published an open letter today, and other documents in the past days, sounding the alarm about the risks of mass vaccination for COVID-19, as currently implemented or foreseen in many countries. FULL STORY HERE: https://www.4cmitv.com/2021/03/12/2021-mar-06-expert-sounds-the-alarm-about-risks-of-mass-vaccination-geert-vanden-bossche-dmv-phd/
Remarks: Geert Vanden Bossche, DMV, PhD, an independent virologist and vaccine expert from Belgium, formerly employed at the Vaccine Alliance GAVI and at The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, has published an open letter today, and other documents in the past days, sounding the alarm about the risks of mass vaccination for COVID-19, as currently implemented or foreseen in many countries. FULL STORY HERE: https://www.4cmitv.com/2021/03/12/2021-mar-06-expert-sounds-the-alarm-about-risks-of-mass-vaccination-geert-vanden-bossche-dmv-phd/
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