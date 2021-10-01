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POWERFUL INTERVIEW! Louisiana Pastor Arrested for Holding Church Fights Back!
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22 views • October 01, 2021
Pastor Tony Spell joins Alex Jones to break down his story of being arrested over and over again for peaceably assembling his congregation amid unconstitutional lockdowns in Louisiana.
Pastor Tony Spell: https://www.ltcbr.com/
Alex Jones: https://www.infowars.com/
Full Video: https://www.banned.video/watch?id=6154ddc006facf1e7b15b9db
Pastor Tony Spell: https://www.ltcbr.com/
Alex Jones: https://www.infowars.com/
Full Video: https://www.banned.video/watch?id=6154ddc006facf1e7b15b9db
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