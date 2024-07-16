❗️UNSC must shake off West-heavy imbalance - Lavrov

The Russian Foreign Minister insisted that a new agreement on the methods of the UN Security Council are essential to protect the interests of all members, not just a revamped membership to redress the imbalance of western representation in the Security Council.

Lavrov's Speech at the UN Security Council Meeting: Key Points



➡️Russia is ready to seek a balance of interests to resolve the current crisis in Ukraine.

➡️Moscow calls on all those interested in overcoming the Ukrainian crisis to consider the issue of minority rights.

➡️Berlin's decision to submit to the US and deploy American long-range missiles on its territory is a "humiliation" for Germany.

➡️NATO's military infrastructure is advancing into the Pacific region with the aim of undermining the ASEAN-centric architecture.

➡️The resolution of the current European crisis should be accompanied by concrete steps to eliminate threats to Russia emanating from the West.