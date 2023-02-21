Create New Account
JD Farag - Prophecy Update: Distracted from Our First Love
High Hopes
JD Farag


Feb 19, 2023


Pastor JD talks about how the distractions of these last days are drawing us away from Jesus, our first love by explaining the significance prophetically, identifying them specifically, and what we’re to do practically.


Links and Chart at source site.


Source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy

