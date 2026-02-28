BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Milabs, Implants and Mind Control - Aida Farhat Interview with James Bartley
The Cosmic Switchboard
The Cosmic Switchboard
42 views • 1 day ago

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2026/02/28/milabs-implants-and-mind-control/


Aida Farhat discusses her childhood growing up in an abusive environment and how this led to her being plugged into Mind Control and Milab Programs. Aida also shares her early memories of incarnating and the scorpion implant she believes was placed in her right eye shortly after birth. Aida discusses her interactions with handlers and the role her family history played in her recruitment into covert programs.


In Part 2 Aida talks does a deep dive into Milabs, Mind Control Programs, and the long term effects of Trauma.. Aida and James discuss the complexities of the survivor community and the triggering that often occurs at conferences and in group settings. Aida explains her unique approach to interacting with reptilians and individuals with high reptilian DNA by acknowledging them without fear. They also address the issue of sensationalism in the disclosure movement and emphasize the necessity of doing deep inner work for true healing and reintegration.

Keywords
abuseaddictiondrugshealingmind controldisclosureempathyprogrammingcommunitynavy sealconferenceimplantsreptiliansgeneticstraumakundalinidracoshandlermilabsdissociationreintegrationsuper soldiersensationalismaida farhatscorpion implant
