© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Kate Awakening 06/08/2021 America's Frontline Doctors Covid Prescriptions HCQ Ivermectin Azithromycin
Follow
2
Share
Report
25 views • January 03, 2022
Livestream June 8th 2021
31:35 timestamp begins on Kate's covid experience.
America's Frontline Doctors can telemed diagnose covid flu symptoms and fulfill prescriptions shipped to all 50 states. Patriot Voice Roundup event memorial weekend review. ALF makes a special appearance. ECETI conference. Family of Light conference. Much more. Questions & Answers with chat. All discussions in links below.
Kate's important Telegram posted testimony on her 1-1/2 year dormant and lingering flu illness, then reason for quick recovery: https://t.me/s/tkachat/33302
✦ AMERICA'S FRONTLINE DOCTORS
$90 Telemed Doctor Appt / Prescription medicine extra
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org
Kate's prescription after Americas Frontline Doctors 1-hour thorough evaluation:
• HCQ Hydroxy-chloro-quine
• Iver-mectin
• Azithro-mycin
• Zinc
• Vitamin D3
✦ MyFreeDoctor.com
Free Telemed Doctor Consultation / Prescription medicine extra
https://myfreedoctor.com
✦ FLCCC Alliance
Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance
Prevention & Treatment Protocols for COVID-19
https://covid19criticalcare.com
✦ ECETI Enlightened Contact with Extraterrestrial Intelligence
https://www.eceti.org
✦ Family of Light
https://www.familyoflight.info
✦ The Patriot Voice
https://thepatriotvoice.us/
The Kate Awakening
We The Media co-founder, Hypnotherapist, Spiritual Ascension & Truth Researcher
❤️ Kate's uploaded livestream videos:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thekateawakening
❤️ Kate's LinkTree to all social media:
https://linktr.ee/thekateawakening
❤️ Kate's Official Telegram Channel:
https://t.me/thekateawakening
Welcome to The Kate Awakening placeholder and promotion Brighteon account!
31:35 timestamp begins on Kate's covid experience.
America's Frontline Doctors can telemed diagnose covid flu symptoms and fulfill prescriptions shipped to all 50 states. Patriot Voice Roundup event memorial weekend review. ALF makes a special appearance. ECETI conference. Family of Light conference. Much more. Questions & Answers with chat. All discussions in links below.
Kate's important Telegram posted testimony on her 1-1/2 year dormant and lingering flu illness, then reason for quick recovery: https://t.me/s/tkachat/33302
✦ AMERICA'S FRONTLINE DOCTORS
$90 Telemed Doctor Appt / Prescription medicine extra
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org
Kate's prescription after Americas Frontline Doctors 1-hour thorough evaluation:
• HCQ Hydroxy-chloro-quine
• Iver-mectin
• Azithro-mycin
• Zinc
• Vitamin D3
✦ MyFreeDoctor.com
Free Telemed Doctor Consultation / Prescription medicine extra
https://myfreedoctor.com
✦ FLCCC Alliance
Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance
Prevention & Treatment Protocols for COVID-19
https://covid19criticalcare.com
✦ ECETI Enlightened Contact with Extraterrestrial Intelligence
https://www.eceti.org
✦ Family of Light
https://www.familyoflight.info
✦ The Patriot Voice
https://thepatriotvoice.us/
The Kate Awakening
We The Media co-founder, Hypnotherapist, Spiritual Ascension & Truth Researcher
❤️ Kate's uploaded livestream videos:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thekateawakening
❤️ Kate's LinkTree to all social media:
https://linktr.ee/thekateawakening
❤️ Kate's Official Telegram Channel:
https://t.me/thekateawakening
Welcome to The Kate Awakening placeholder and promotion Brighteon account!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.