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BASES2016 Igor Witkowski - The Coming Changes to Earth
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81 views • January 29, 2022
Igor Witkowski who is famous for the discovery of the location of the "Nazi Bell", Die Glocke, the Henge test bed, and the underground 'V' weapon bases, gives his in sights into coming major changes for us all, as the earth and our solar systems change.
BASES2016 is honored to have Igor, in person, at the conference in Wiltshire.
VICE Documentaries filmed the event, the vast amount of which never reached the edit.
BASES2016 is honored to have Igor, in person, at the conference in Wiltshire.
VICE Documentaries filmed the event, the vast amount of which never reached the edit.
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