Kiev is still hiding truth from the southern frontlines, where the counteroffensive of the AFU is ongoing. Attempts of the Ukrainian troops to break through Russian defence are yet to bring any strategic victories but their losses are rapidly growing.

Fighters of the operational-combat tactical formation of the DPR “Cascade” filmed 19 Ukrainian servicemen killed on one of the Ukrainian military positions alone. The command of the AFU throws its soldiers to the slaughter and is in no hurry to take the corpses back.

According to the Russian Defence Ministry, up to 275 Ukrainian troops, four tanks, fifteen armoured fighting vehicles, eight vehicles, and an Msta-B howitzer were destroyed on the Zaporozhie frontlines over the past day.

The Russian MoD also reported :

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian troops continued to attempt to carry out offensive operations in South Donetsk direction, as well as near Artyomovsk.

In the Vremevka salient, the Kiev regime launched an offensive by the units hastily formed from the remnants of the Ukrainian brigades which had previously suffered heavy losses.

Three attacks by Ukrainian units reinforced with tanks and armoured fighting vehicles were repelled in the area of Makarovka (Donetsk People’s Republic) over the past 24 hours.

All the attacks were repelled by courageous and decisive actions of Vostok Group of Forces, air strikes and artillery fire. Eight of ten AFU armoured personnel carriers involved in the attacks were eliminated.

Two enemy attacks have been successfully repelled in the vicinity of Rovnopol (Donetsk People’s Republic) during the day. Two Ukrainian tanks and three armoured fighting vehicles have been hit.

Most of the personnel of an AFU company tactical group and four infantry fighting vehicles were neutralised as the Russian troops repelled the attack near Prechistovka (Donetsk People’s Republic).

Mirrored - South Front

