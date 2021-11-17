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MIKE ADAMS:THE SECRET GLOBALIST TERRAFORMING PROJECT THAT WILL DESTROY ALL LIFE ON EARTH REVEALED
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263 views • November 17, 2021
THE ELITE ARE DEMONICALLY POSSESSED AND SATAN HAS HATED EVERYTHING THE MOST HIGH HAS CREATED! HIS CREATIONS ARE CARBON BASED AND THEY ARE TERRAFORMING THIS PLANET, FOR THEMSELVES AFTER THEY UPLOAD THEIR CONSCIOUSNESS INTO A ROBOT, BY REMOVING ALL CARBON!
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