US High School Football Is This The #1 QB Prospect In The Nation?

Featured Course:
Training a Championship QB
by Todd Dodge
Having the quarterback who stands at the middle of the field in December and raises the state championship trophy begins with clear expectations.
On Today's Show we bring you highlights from what many experts believe is the Nation's top QB prospect and then some RPO play calling and coaching wisdom from Texas High School Football great Todd Dodge. Enjoy!
Video Credits:
Offers from ALABAMA, OREGON + More | Michael Van Buren '24 | Quarterback | St. Frances Academy (MD)
utrhighlightvideos
@UnderTheRadarHighlightVideos
7X State Champion Head Coach Todd Dodge - 20P Gator RPO
James Light
@JamesLight
