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AFU Positions On THE SVETLODARSK ARC, Ukraine. - American Mines, huge number of scattered Bottles & Syringes. - 060533
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281 views • June 05, 2022
AFU POSITIONS ON THE SVETLODARSK ARC⚡️
I visited the positions that until recently were held by the Ukrainian militants. As in many other places that I have visited, American mines is something that stands out, as well as a huge number of scattered bottles and syringes.
Watch these and other interesting finds in the video!
I visited the positions that until recently were held by the Ukrainian militants. As in many other places that I have visited, American mines is something that stands out, as well as a huge number of scattered bottles and syringes.
Watch these and other interesting finds in the video!
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