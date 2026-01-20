The Reserve Dilemma: As Ukraine’s Forces Burn In Kupyansk, Russia Opens New Bridgeheads

New strikes on thermal power plants were reported in Kyiv on the night of January 20. At least two thermal power plants were hit. The city continues to experience serious power outages. Kyiv has been without power for several days, affecting approximately 45% of the city.

In the Kharkiv region, reports indicate that a new Russian military bridgehead is being established. On January 20, the zone of control in the Degtyarne area expanded. Overall, a strategy is beginning to emerge from the Russian command in the northern direction.

All available Ukrainian reserves are melting away in fierce battles for Kupyansk. Consequently, the Ukrainian command lacks the resources to stop Russian troops advancing in various directions.

This week, the Russian army became more active on two bridgeheads in Komarovka and Grabovskoye in the Sumy region. Now, the Kharkiv region is next. A large part of this sector is poorly defended. Judging by the line of fortifications, it seems that the Ukrainian leadership has given up on this area.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, a Patriot air defense system stationed in Shevchenko was destroyed in a missile attack. Shevchenko is located more than 110 kilometers behind the line of contact. According to reports, the strike hit a multifunctional radar station, a combat control vehicle, and a diesel generator.

It is likely that the city of Dnipro now has no protection from southern missile attacks. Patriot air defense systems are extremely important for Ukraine because they were delivered in limited quantities. Kyiv deploys these systems only in the most critical locations.

Now, most military facilities in the city are unprotected. We can expect an intensification of missile and air strikes on military facilities in Dnipro in the near future.

On the Zaporizhzhia section of the front, Russian troops are maintaining their offensive potential. On January 19, units of the Dnepr troop grouping occupied Pavlovka. In this area, the Russian command has decided to focus its efforts in the east.

The neighboring town of Novoyakovlevka has already been partially abandoned by the Ukrainian army. Once captured, there will be no more settlements on the path of Russian troops until the Zaporizhzhia-Orekhov highway. If this supply route is cut off, the situation of the garrison stationed in Orekhov will seriously deteriorate.

