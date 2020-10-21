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What I found on Hunter's hard drive | Rudy Giuliani
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72 views • October 21, 2020
Former NYC Mayor and current attorney to President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, comments exclusively on new revelations regarding his investigation into Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his son Hunter, Hunter's alleged actions in dealings with overseas nations, what Giuliani claims he has done with the 'evidence' he has, and more. - with Newsmax TV's Greg Kelly
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