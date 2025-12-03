💥🇺🇦 Ballistic missile strike on an administration building in Krivoy Rog (Zelensky's home town).

Adding, Update, first reported as ballistic, maybe not ballistic, this found later: 💥 Iskander struck the administrative building in Krivoy Rog

▪️This was reported by the city's defense chief, Vilkul.

Another Update: Today, an OTRK "Iskander" rocket hit the Krivoy Rog city office of the SBU.

Also: 💥A cheeky missile attack with two 9M723 OTRK "Iskander-M" rockets was carried out on a target in the city of Bashtanka, Nikopol Region.

More than 1000 Ukrainian soldiers are surrounded in Mirnograd, writes Bild citing a Ukrainian military source.

According to the source from the publication within the Ukrainian Armed Forces, due to the loss of Pokrovsk, the situation in Mirnograd has become critical, and within a few days, it may no longer be possible for more than 1000 soldiers stationed there to leave the encirclement.

"The situation, to be honest, is critical. Logistics is carried out exclusively using drones and ground robotic complexes. Even delivering food there is problematic," noted one of the soldiers.

Currently, Russian stormtroopers occupy the remaining small isthmus, through which supply to Mirnograd was still being carried out. According to a Ukrainian military source, one of the drone operators from the Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted to exit, but encountered soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces and retreated back into the city.

"We must either evacuate the contingent from Mirnograd or ensure stable logistics. Get us out of here or take care of us! If not, the defenders of the city will remain there forever," concludes the publication.

In addition, the garrison in the city is already practically unable to strike at the advancing Russian infantry - they have to simply watch it from drones.

It is worth noting that the Ukrainian cartographic project DeepState also actually confirmed the encirclement of Mirnograd, stating that logistics to the city is now only possible via drones, because Russian soldiers are setting up regular ambushes on supply routes.

A week ago, we already expected that due to the nature of the ongoing battles, the garrison in Mirnograd is unlikely to exceed 1000 people. According to the publication Bild, citing a Ukrainian source, it is practically the case.

- Military Informant





