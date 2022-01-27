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Cozy With China
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30 views • January 27, 2022
The Biden crime family bagged $31M from shady deals in China.
Hunter’s deals with top ChiCom spies involved “the big guy”.
China’s grasp over America’s politicians runs deep in DC.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 26 January 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6293873302001
Hunter’s deals with top ChiCom spies involved “the big guy”.
China’s grasp over America’s politicians runs deep in DC.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 26 January 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6293873302001
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