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No Words Can Describe What Joe Biden Did Right Here
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510 views • September 14, 2021
Hmmm . . . . it looks like Joe was in lock step with the young lad . . . he reigned in on him like a missile . . . but . . . the best was yet to come . . . and why did his wife carry on like SHE WAS THE PRESIDENT? . . . .
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