Starmer’s Digital ID Plan Just Collapsed – The People Said NO!!!
ChristianWarrior
ChristianWarrior
340 views • 1 day ago

Keir Starmer just told Britain: “No digital ID? No job.” But the public isn’t having it. Support for his Orwellian “Brit Card” system has collapsed — dropping from +35 to -14 overnight. Over 2.5 million Brits have already said NO.


This isn’t about safety. It’s about control.

🔒 Mandatory IDs tied to your job, your healthcare, your bank account?

💷 Billions spent on a system nobody asked for?

🚫 Criminalising free speech under the banner of “safety”?


Credits to: Together, NoToDigitalID & The Independent Republic of Mike Graham

