Starmer’s Digital ID Plan Just Collapsed – The People Said NO!!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Keir Starmer just told Britain: “No digital ID? No job.” But the public isn’t having it. Support for his Orwellian “Brit Card” system has collapsed — dropping from +35 to -14 overnight. Over 2.5 million Brits have already said NO.
This isn’t about safety. It’s about control.
🔒 Mandatory IDs tied to your job, your healthcare, your bank account?
💷 Billions spent on a system nobody asked for?
🚫 Criminalising free speech under the banner of “safety”?
📖 [Listen] KJV Bible Dramatized With Words
https://rumble.com/playlists/JMny3CqgKS0
📖 [Read] King James Bible
The Preserved and Living Word of God
https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/
Credits to: Together, NoToDigitalID & The Independent Republic of Mike Graham