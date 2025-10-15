Starmer’s Digital ID Plan Just Collapsed – The People Said NO!!!

Keir Starmer just told Britain: “No digital ID? No job.” But the public isn’t having it. Support for his Orwellian “Brit Card” system has collapsed — dropping from +35 to -14 overnight. Over 2.5 million Brits have already said NO.





This isn’t about safety. It’s about control.

🔒 Mandatory IDs tied to your job, your healthcare, your bank account?

💷 Billions spent on a system nobody asked for?

🚫 Criminalising free speech under the banner of “safety”?





📖 [Listen] KJV Bible Dramatized With Words

https://rumble.com/playlists/JMny3CqgKS0





📖 [Read] King James Bible

The Preserved and Living Word of God

https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/





Credits to: Together, NoToDigitalID & The Independent Republic of Mike Graham