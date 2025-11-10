Restoring God’s Design for Manhood in a Generation That Has Lost Its Way - Alan Hahn

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Our society has neglected to raise boys to be great men. Modern culture has abandoned traditional rites of passage that demand a departure from boyhood and a transition into manhood. This stark reality is a problem that Alan Hahn not only observed but is addressing right now with a special ministry aimed at forging purpose and a brotherhood for boys. Boys, who are eagerly learning to become men of God. Alan is the CEO and founder of Iron Academy, a school that provides curriculum, community, and training for young men who seek courage, conviction, and honor rooted in the Word of God. Iron Academy is a Bible-based pathway for cultivating healthy, nurturing, and powerful manhood the way that God designed it.
TAKEAWAYS
Cultural decline can be linked to the broad decline of strength in modern men
Modern culture has ‘dumbed down’ what it means to be a man
The erosion of Biblical manhood ultimately hurts women and children in a variety of ways
One step men can take every day to become men of God: read the Bible and teach it to your children
