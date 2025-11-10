BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Restoring God’s Design for Manhood in a Generation That Has Lost Its Way - Alan Hahn
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
422 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
4 views • 1 day ago


Our society has neglected to raise boys to be great men. Modern culture has abandoned traditional rites of passage that demand a departure from boyhood and a transition into manhood. This stark reality is a problem that Alan Hahn not only observed but is addressing right now with a special ministry aimed at forging purpose and a brotherhood for boys. Boys, who are eagerly learning to become men of God. Alan is the CEO and founder of Iron Academy, a school that provides curriculum, community, and training for young men who seek courage, conviction, and honor rooted in the Word of God. Iron Academy is a Bible-based pathway for cultivating healthy, nurturing, and powerful manhood the way that God designed it.



TAKEAWAYS


Cultural decline can be linked to the broad decline of strength in modern men


Modern culture has ‘dumbed down’ what it means to be a man


The erosion of Biblical manhood ultimately hurts women and children in a variety of ways


One step men can take every day to become men of God: read the Bible and teach it to your children



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Download the CCM App: https://bit.ly/3L1yx1i


🔗 CONNECT WITH IRON ACADEMY

Website: https://www.ironacademy.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/IronAcademy

X: https://x.com/Iron_Academy


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

WAVwatch (get $100 off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina

Institute for Creation Research: http://icr.org/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #alanhahn #discipleship #jesus #faith #god #love #church #biblestudy #christian #christ #christianity #bible #prayer #fellowship #disciple #kingdom #holyspirit #jesusdisciples #jesuschrist #unityinchrist #gospel #evangelism #ministry #kingdomlifestyle #kingdomfacts #leadership


Keywords
biblechristculturemendadsfathersboysleadershipgoalsdisciplebrotherhoodtina griffincounter culture mom showalan hahniron academy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy