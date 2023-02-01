Create New Account
Trust Me When I Tell You, Covid Isn’t Over | Free Thinkers Podcast | Ep 56
Free Thinkers Podcast
Published 18 hours ago

The WHO has brought up the pandemic again, the Biden administration has decided to keep emergency measures in place until May and the G20 summit has sealed vaccine passport agreements. All of this indicates that the covid crisis is far from over. Additionally, Trump has resumed criticizing Gov. DeSanits and evidence continues to be revealed of collusion between big tech, big pharma, and the government to suppress information that could potentially save lives.


Free Thinkers Podcast is a show that believes in free speech, original thought and a desire for truth.


trumpvaccinepharmadesantiscovidfree thinkers podcast

