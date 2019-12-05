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No Flight Tracking over the ocean.
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67 views • December 05, 2019
Did you know that your flight is NOT being tracked while flying over the open ocean? It’s true! In this video we have one of the leading flight tracking companies speaking openly about how they simulate the data for flights over oceans.
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