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MRNA CDNA GOODBYE YOU!
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140 views • November 27, 2021
MRNA CDNA GOODBYE YOU!
2013 Supreme Court Petition explaining RNA, mRNA, DNA, isolated DNA and cDNA and how cDNA, AND isolated DNA "CAN BE OWNED AND PATENTED!" LINK TO DOWNLOAD PDF FILE, https://tinyurl.com/patentedhuman
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/2uXzVVBRIN7V/
2013 Supreme Court Petition explaining RNA, mRNA, DNA, isolated DNA and cDNA and how cDNA, AND isolated DNA "CAN BE OWNED AND PATENTED!" LINK TO DOWNLOAD PDF FILE, https://tinyurl.com/patentedhuman
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/2uXzVVBRIN7V/
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