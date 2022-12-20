Create New Account
Fruitless search in the heat of the day, later, Cadbury is waiting at the back door. Where’s Cadbury Now? MVI_8893-8merged
EK the Urban Yeti
Published 19 hours ago |
Another hot day, over mid-thirties Celsius, and I could not find my darling Cadbury in the usual spot, 24 hours after last seeing her. My anxiety levels rose. I had to attend to essential shopping, petrol, etc., and lo and behold, some two and a half hours later the little beauty was waiting at the back door, to my significant relief.

gardenhomecats

