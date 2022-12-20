Fruitless search in the heat of the day, later, Cadbury is waiting at the back door. Where’s Cadbury Now? MVI_8893-8merged

Another hot day, over mid-thirties Celsius, and I could not find my darling
Cadbury in the usual spot, 24 hours after last seeing her. My anxiety levels
rose. I had to attend to essential shopping, petrol, etc., and lo and behold,
some two and a half hours later the little beauty was waiting at the back door,
to my significant relief.
