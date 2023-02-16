https://gettr.com/post/p28g0um0e6c

2/15/2023 Miles Guo: Let’s see how ChatGPT answers the questions about the relationship between Wu Lafei and Xi Jinping, how many companies and money Lan Yang and Bruno Wu own, and the relationship between Meng Jianzhu and Wang Fang. It’s obvious that ChatGPT has already been controlled by the CCP. Therefore, we must expose it boldly.

#QiAnan #XiJinping #WuLafei #LanYang #BrunoWu #MengJianzhu #WangFang #DalianProtests #ChatGPT





2/15/2023 文贵直播：看看ChatGPT是怎么回答吴拉菲和习近平的关系、杨澜和吴征有多少公司和钱以及孟建柱和王芳有何关系等问题的；ChatGPT显然已被中共控制，因此我们必须大胆揭发！

#齐安安 #习近平 #吴拉菲 #杨澜 #吴征 #孟建柱 #王芳 #大连抗议 #ChatGPT