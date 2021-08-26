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From Trump To Biden To The Beast System & All In The Name Of "Safety" & "Success"
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50 views • August 26, 2021
The latest tyranny from the US Department of Education's bowing to the Biden Administration in the name of "safety" and "student success" is what we'll be covering today on The Sons of Liberty radio show. We'll also connect it to the National Governor's Association, which will tie into the Center for Disease Control and end up at the feet of none other than President Donald Trump. The Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me for the Rotten to the Core Wednesday episode.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/from-trump-to-biden-to-the-beast-system-all-in-the-name-of-safety-success-video/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/from-trump-to-biden-to-the-beast-system-all-in-the-name-of-safety-success-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
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