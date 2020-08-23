Joe Biden C'mon Man REMIX

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Usually we like to keep things fresh and remix newer content, but we felt like we had to get caught up on the previous Joe Biden videos. This video has all your favorites such as "Come On Man!", "You Ain't Black!", "You Know The Thing!", "I Got Hairy Legs", "Corn Pop Was A Bad Dude!", "Poor Kids Can Be Just As Succesful As White Kids" and more!!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dwoN-FvVEsA
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