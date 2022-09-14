Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
MOON LANDING HOAX CONFESSION (Bart Sibrel), Rail Union First to Authorize Strike, Depressing Lake Mead Water Levels, Rogue FBI - Mike Lindell Warrant Info, Drug Dealers Taking Over SF Streets: 09.15
674 views
channel image
Terral03.com
Published 2 months ago |

Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]

--

MOON LANDING HOAX CONFESSION

By Bart Sibrel

Watch video: https://youtu.be/wu5Z75ji3aU

--

Rail union becomes first to authorize strike, threatening supply chain

Submitted by Terral

https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/3642624-rail-union-becomes-first-to-authorize-strike-threatening-supply-chain/

--

That’s depressing! Lake Mead water levels over the years (video and graphs)

Submitted by Richard

https://strangesounds.org/2022/09/thats-depressing-lake-mead-water-levels-over-the-years-video-and-graphs.html

--

Rogue FBI Uses “Identity Theft” and “Conspiracy to Commit Identity Theft” to Justify Mike Lindell Search Warrant

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/09/rogue-fbi-uses-identity-theft-conspiracy-commit-identity-theft-justify-mike-lindell-search-warrant/

--

Schizophrenic Homeless Drug Dealers Are on A RAMPAGE Taking Over the Streets Of San Francisco — This Is What Democrat-Run Cities Look Like Across the U.S.

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/09/schizophrenic-homeless-drug-dealers-rampage-taking-streets-san-francisco-democrat-run-cities-look-like-across-u-s/

--

WATCH: Illegal Immigrants Jump Over Southern Border Fence Dressed In Camouflage Near Tucson Arizona – OVER A DOZEN In 45 Minutes

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/09/watch-illegal-immigrants-jump-southern-border-fence-dressed-camoflauge-near-tucson-arizona-dozen-45-minuites/

=

Read the full articles by subscribing to the Black Star Report Newsletter Program at https://www.terral03.com.

--

Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982

--

Get Your Silver-Gold for SHTF:

Dan Thalhuber
Precious Metal Specialist
License # 40648494
 
Direct:  952-582-6304
www.milesfranklin.com

--

Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:

Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44

How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3

Related:

Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html

Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax

Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1

--

NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf (Page 93)

--

None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf

--

Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf

--

Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/

--

Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/

--

Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral infection

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656

--

Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/

--

Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.

Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.


Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA


Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03


More info at https://www.terral03.com


Contact Terral: [email protected]

Keywords
5gpoliodanbioweaponwuhancytokine stormterralterral03hydrahemorrhagic fevercovid-19fort detrickcontact tracingmrnabuy nano silverblackstarfema camps internmentomicronprion diseasenasa future warfaremonkeypoxmarburgmiles franklindiesel oil crisismoneymetals

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket