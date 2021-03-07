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Fauci Says Be Ready For A Spike While The CDC Says No Hugs For The "Vaccinated"
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150 views • March 07, 2021
Tonight we pull a MSM article and dig into what the brainwashed are being shoveled. The propaganda points to more of the same we have seen for the past year...
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https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/cdc-delays-guidance-vaccinated-americans-new-covid-19-cases-stall-n1259719
Check us on SubscribeStar and consider helping the show
https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
If you love the show and want to support our work find us on Patreon
https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Please feel free to email us as well at
[email protected]
If you want the audio only of the show find us here
https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Check us out on Rumble as well!
https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Find us on Odysee here!
https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/cdc-delays-guidance-vaccinated-americans-new-covid-19-cases-stall-n1259719
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