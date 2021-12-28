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(Episode 2) The Canuck Misfits__Vaxxine Damage
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50 views • December 28, 2021
Episode 2 of "The Canuck Misfits" Features our guest Elders Kate to chat about vaccine damage to many people including her son!
Ann Meikle joins us for the "Rally Report"
Next week we have guest Don Smith join us to chat about various topics
Ann Meikle joins us for the "Rally Report"
Next week we have guest Don Smith join us to chat about various topics
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