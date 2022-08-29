Dang it! The pesky Van Allen Radiation Belt keeps messin' things up!

Jim Crenshaw





August 26, 2022





We were able to go through it the first time because we didn't know it was there. But since now we know about it, we cannot get past it. What? We lost the technology and without our slide rules and since Wernher von Braun died we can't figure out how to do it again!





Please be advised that no far off plane its, solar systems, or little men from Mars were destroyed in making this video (they don't exist).

Source: Oracle Research Productions.









Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/uIltpfF01zX4/