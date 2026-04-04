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InfoWars - GLOBAL EXCLUSIVE - The Trump Admin Is Preparing To Release The UFO File As More Scientists Are Killed & Disappear - 4-03-2026
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GLOBAL EXCLUSIVE: The Trump Admin Is Preparing To Release The Alien File As More Scientists Are Killed & Disappear! Bottom Line— Humanity Is On The Verge Of An Ultra Massive Evolutionary Jump In Its Understanding Of Our Origin Story & Our Place In The Universe Alex Jones & Top UFO Researcher Daniel Liszt Respond To Congressman Burchett's Claim That The American People Would Be Horrified To Learn The True Nature Of The Alien Threat! FULL MUST-WATCH/SAHRE INTERVIEW!


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alex jonesinfowarsroswellkilledscientistsinvestigatordisappeartrump admindaniel lisztufo file
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