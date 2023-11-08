⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(8 November 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the SMO.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, the active actions of units of the Zapad Group of Forces, supported by aviation & artillery, have repelled 2 attacks by assault groups of the 54th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU near Timkovka (Kharkov region).

In addition, manpower & hardware concentration areas of AFU 38th mechd & 68th jaeger brigs have been hit close to Zagoruikovka (Kharkov reg), Novogorovka, & Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were up to 30 soldiers, 2 armoured fighting vehicles & 3 motor vehicles.

During counter-battery warfare, one U.S.-manufactured M114 howitzer, one Msta-B howitzer, one Gvozdika self-propelled artill syst & 1 D-44 gun have been hit.

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, Army Aviation and artillery have hit manpower & hardware concentration areas of the AFU 67th Mechd Brig & the 125th UKR Territorial Defence Brig close to Yampolovka & Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were up to 60 servicemen, 2 armoured fighting vehics & 2 pickup trucks.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces, in cooperation with aviation, artill & heavy flamethrower systs, have struck AFU 22nd, 54th, 93rd mechd brigs & the 79th Air Assault Brig close to Maryinka, Kleshcheevka, Andreevka & Spornoye (DPR).

The enemy losses were up to 235 UKR men killed & wounded, 3 armoured fight vehics & 4 motor vehics.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, 1 Msta-B howitzer, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artill syst 7 1 D-30 gun have been destroyed.

▫️In S Donetsk direct, units of the Vostok GOF, in coop with helicopters & artillery, have inflicted a fire damage on manpower & hardware of AFU 79th airborne assault & 58th motorised infantry brigs, as well as 105th & 128th territorial DEF brigs near Novomikhailovka, Staromayorskoye & Urozhainoye (DPR) & Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye reg).

The enemy losses were up to 145 servicemen, 2 armoured fighting vehics & 7 motor vehicles.

In addition, in the course of counter-battery warfare, one Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery system, one British-manufactured FH-70 howitzer, and one D-20 howitzer have been destroyed.

One ammo depot of the AFU 127th Territorial Defence Brig has been destroyed near Bogatyr (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian Group of Forces, aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems have repelled three attacks by assault groups of 33rd, 65th & 118th mechanised brigs of the AF of UKR near Rabotino & Novoprokopovka (Zaporozhye reg).

The enemy losses were up to 80 military personnel, three tanks, 5 infantry fighting vehics, 3 armoured personnel carriers, 2 armoured fighting vehics, 2 pickup trucks, as well as 1 M109 SP artill syst & 1 U.S.-manuf M146 gun.

▫️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were up to 30 servicemen & 4 motor vehicles.

During counter-battery warfare, 1 U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery syst, 1 Msta-B howitzer, as well as 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system have been destroyed.

▫️Operational-Tactical & Army aviation, UAVs, Missile Troops & Artillery of the AF of the RU Fed have neutralised manpower & military hardware in 134 areas.

In addition, a joint command post of the 10th Army Corps of the Armed Forces of UKR has been hit close to Volnoandreevka (Zaporozhye reg).

One radar station of the S-300 surface-to-air missile system has been destroyed near Artsiz (Odessa reg).

Control points of the 67th Mechanised Brigade of the AF of Ukraine & the 31st Brig of the Natl Guard of UKR have been hit close to Serebryanka (DPR).

▫️Air defence facilities have shot down 5 AFU aircraft, including 1 Su-27 near Kamenka (DPR), 2 MiG-29s near Preobrazhenka (DPR), and Krivoi Rog (Dnepropetrovsk reg), as well as 2 Su-25s close to Pavlograd (Dnepropetrovsk reg) & Tokarevka (Kherson reg).

Eleven HIMARS projectiles & 2 U.S.-manufactured JDAM guided aerial bombs have been intercepted.

In addition, 31 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed close to Tavolzhanka, Kotlyarovka (Kharkov reg), Nyrkovo (LPR), Novaya Kamenka, Pervomaiskoye (DPR), Tarasovka, and Samoilovka (Zaporozhye reg).

📊In total, 532 airplanes and 254 helicopters, 8,733 unmanned aerial vehicles, 441 air defence missile systems, 13,266 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,182 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 7,016 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 15,086 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.