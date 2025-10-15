A fusion of bluegrass, folk, hip-hop, country, and soul, this track opens with acoustic guitar and gentle fiddle over soft nature sounds, Saxophone and warm harmonica glide in, layering atop a laid-back beat with syncopated percussion, sustaining an upbeat, relaxed groove





(Ho!) (Hey!) (Ho!) (Hey!) (Ho!) I've been trying to do it right (Hey!) I've been living a lonely life (Ho!) I've been sleeping here instead (Hey!) I've been sleeping in my bed (Ho!) Sleeping in my bed (Hey!) (Ho!) (Ho!) So show me family (Hey!) All the blood that I will bleed (Ho!) I don't know where I belong (Hey!) I don't know where I went wrong (Ho!) But I can write a song (Hey!) 1, 2, 3 I belong with you, you belong with me, you're my sweetheart I belong with you, you belong with me, you're my sweet (Ho!) (Hey!) (C'mon girl) (Ho!) (Hey!) (Ho!) I don't think you're right for him (Hey!) Look at what it might have been if you (Ho!) took a bus to China Town (Hey!) I'd be standing on Canal (Ho!) and Bowery (Hey!) (Ho!) And she'd be standing next to me (Hey!) 1, 2, 3 I belong with you, you belong with me, you're my sweetheart I belong with you, you belong with me, you're my sweetheart Love. We need it now Let's hope for some 'Cause, oh, we're bleeding out I belong with you, you belong with me, you're my sweetheart I belong with you, you belong with me, you're my sweet (Ho!) (Hey!) (Ho!) (The last one) (Hey!)