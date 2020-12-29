© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A look at 2 and 1/2 months of news pointing to Jesus' second coming
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
113 views • December 29, 2020
Author Frank DiMora while recovering from an illness keep records of news showing the connection between the Lord's last day signs and the current events. Keep in mind, What you are about to see is not even the tip of the iceberg. If you read DiMora's free prophecy book and read all the events that have already taken place over the years you would get a clear picture that what Jesus said was going to happen has taken place. Frank asks the question, are you ready to meet Christ?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.