Trudeau: Slave To Big Pharma Contracts: "Take all boosters or I may shut down Canada again"

Stew Peters Show





September 7, 2022





Trudeau is now installing amours and interrogation rooms for the “ministry of climate change.”





Dictator Justin Trudeau’s government is currently recruiting an entire army of new “environmental enforcement officers,” who will be armed and empowered to go around enforcing the government’s climate directives.





Odessa Orewicz joins us today to expose the ongoing problem.





Watch this new segment NOW at Stewpeters.com!





Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew





Prepare your family for famine and shortages by purchasing food through: https://heavensharvest.com/





Righteously stand against vaccine tyranny by supporting Christopher Key. Reset your testosterone by trying IGF1+:

https://www.vaccine-police.com/





Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!





Destress today, Stew crew sleep sound! Use promo code STEWPETERS10 at checkout for 10% off your order.

http://www.magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters





Check out: https://kuribl.com/ STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!





CACOA is a super food, and may be the missing link to strength and happiness. Buy it now: https://shop.earthechofoods.com/stew





Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/





Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters





See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com





Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows





Check out Stew's store:

https://stewmerch.com





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1j3a0h-trudeau-slave-to-big-pharma-contracts-take-all-boosters-or-i-may-shut-down-.html



