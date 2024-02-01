Shocking Persecution: ProLife Father of 11 gets 10 Years in Prison

Dr. Taylor Marshall
Jan 31, 2024
Paul Vaughn and 5 other advocates received a federal conviction of FELONIES for their 2021 peaceful protest at a mill facility near Nashville, Tennessee.
Get the 2024 Traditional Wall Calendar: https://store.taylormarshall.com/products/2024-calendar
Get Dr. Tyalor Marshall’s new book on St Nicholas here: https://amzn.to/483pzXV
Subscribe to this channel for future updates on this topic: http://youtube.com/c/drtaylormarshall?sub_confirmation=1
Get a FREE signed copy of the book Rosary in 50 Pages (AND a free Rosary) mailed to you while the offer lasts:
https://www.patreon.com/drtaylormarshall
Dr Taylor Marshall's newest book: Antichrist and Apocalypse: https://www.amazon.com/dp/099965862X
Dr Marshall's book: Infiltration - The Plot to Destroy the Church from Within: https://amzn.to/2ENisHk
Follow Dr Taylor Marshall on Social Media:
🔴 Join my Patreon Patrons: https://www.patreon.com/drtaylormarshall
🔴 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DrTaylorMarshall
🔴 Twitter: https://twitter.com/TaylorRMarshall
Take Dr. Taylor Marshall’s online Catholic courses by signing up as a student at newsaintthomas.com
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4mFeZp-dai4
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.